Trauma Service Area that includes Taylor County surpasses 15% threshold

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Trauma Service Area that includes Taylor County has surpassed the 15% hospitalization rate threshold for COVID-19 set by Governor Greg Abbott.
Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls made the announcement Monday, revealing that Trauma Service Area ‘D’ – which includes most Big Country counties – had a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of 16% on Sunday.
Judge Bolls says that if this number remains at or above 15% for the next 6 days, Taylor County and the other counties in Trauma Service Area ‘D’ will have to enact additional restrictions, such as reclosing bars and limiting business capacity to 50%.
The following counties are included in Trauma Service Area ‘D’:
Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Knox, Mitchell, Nolan, Shackelford, Stephens, Stonewall, Taylor and Throckmorton.
To read more about the impending restrictions, read the full letter from Judge Downing Bolls below:
