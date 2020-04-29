TSTC to resume hands-on instruction to limited students starting May 4

(PRESS RELEASE) — Texas State Technical College (TSTC) is welcoming a limited number of students, faculty, and staff back to our 10 campuses on Monday, May 4. These students are being allowed back onto campus because they are studying in programs that require them to complete hands-on lab work in order to finalize their semester.

This return to on-campus instruction is specifically authorized by ​The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board​, who have identified Career & Technical Education as one area of education that may continue under the governor’s latest Executive Order, GA 16. “CTE programs that require hands-on instruction that cannot be delivered online can continue to be delivered, but in strict accordance with CDC guidelines.”

Safety is the top priority for the college. TSTC’s administration has prepared each campus to follow the guidelines of the CDC to protect all students, faculty, and staff during the short time they will be on campus.

● All students and employees will wear face coverings.

● All students and employees will strictly follow the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing.

● Buildings have designated entrances and exits.

● Disinfecting products and sanitizers will be available throughout the campus.

● The frequency of cleaning buildings will be increased.

For more information about how TSTC has prepared to return students to campus, visit tstc.edu/coronavirus​