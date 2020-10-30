Two classes at Abilene elementary school quarantined due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two classes at an Abilene ISD elementary school are being quarantined due to COVID-19.

A total of 15 students from two K-5 special education classes at Bonham Elementary School will now be learning remotely for the next two weeks, until November 16.

The students were moved into quarantine after a staff member tested positive Friday. Abilene ISD records show a student is also actively fighting the virus.

All affected students will be provided Chromebook if needed so their learning can continue.

Principal Kyle Wiskow sent the following message to parents regarding the situation:

Good afternoon parents, this is principal Kyle Wiskow with an important message concerning Bonham Elementary School. Earlier today we learned that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and that positive test will result in the quarantine of two K-5 special education classes at Bonham. In total, 15 students will be learning remotely for the next two weeks. Out of an abundance of caution and after considering input from the Taylor County Health Department and our AISD medical director, we decided to quarantine both classrooms beginning Monday, Nov. 2. They will be eligible to return to campus on Monday, Nov. 16. Each of the 15 students in those two classrooms will be learning remotely. I want to make clear that we are not closing the entire Bonham campus and we are confident that our protocols such as wearing masks, social distancing and daily cleaning and sanitization of the campus will be effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and keeping the students and staff on campus safe. If you have questions or concerns, please call the Bonham campus Monday at 690-3745. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of paramount importance in the AISD and we look forward to continuing to serve the Bonham community in the days ahead. Thank you.

Latest Posts: