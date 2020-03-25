UK palace says heir to the throne Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, has mild symptoms

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - Federal officials announced upcoming action to provide $80 million in funding to tribes, tribal organizations, and Urban Indian Organizations for resources in support of our nation’s response to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement late last week. The actions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed by additional funding made available this Wednesday.

“Our nation’s tribal health leaders are on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak and these additional resources will help increase public health capacity for Indian Country,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield.

As part of this upcoming funding action, CDC will: