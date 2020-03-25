UK palace says heir to the throne Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus, has mild symptoms

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 12: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales makes a speech as he attends a dinner in aid of the Australian bushfire relief and recovery effort at Mansion House on March 12, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON (WCMH) — Heir to the throne Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, accroding to NBC News reports.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales is first in line to the British throne. NBC News is reporting that he experiencing mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health,” Clarence House said in a statement.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss