United Family stores set aside shopping time for older and at-risk patrons

(KTAB/KRBC) – The United Family stores have set aside a specific time for older and at risk patrons to shop.

All United, Market Street, and other United Family locations will allow shoppers older than 60 and guests with compromised immune systems exclusive access to the stores until 9:00 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays only.

This begins Thursday, March 19 and will last through the foreseeable future.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the populations at a higher risk of severe illness by COVID-19, or coronavirus, includes older adults and those who have compromised immune systems. We are asking our neighbors to help us provide those most vulnerable groups access to essential products,” a press release reveals.

Their stores will also be closing no later than 10:00 p.m. each day to allowing for cleaning and restocking.

