US surgeon general: US coronavirus cases are where Italy was two weeks ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. Surgeon General said on Monday that the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has reached the level that Italy recorded two weeks ago, a possible sign that infections are expected to rise in America.

Dr. Jerome Adams made a dramatic appeal to the country during an appearance on “CNN New Day” Monday morning.

The world has been watching the unprecedented lockdown of all of Italy, due to the coronavirus.

Dr. Adams says that could happen here in the U.S.

“Look, we are at a critical inflection point. We have the same number of cases now that Italy had two weeks ago and we have a choice to make, do we really want to lean into social distancing and mitigation strategies and flatten the curve or do we just want to keep going on with business as usual and end up being Italy,” he said.

When asked if the U.S. could become Italy, he said, “I think you’ve got several different models and yes, there is a potential for us to become Italy.”

In Italy, there has been a severe shortage of ventilators because of the epidemic.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is preparing for surge capacity in American hospitals.

Dr. Adams says he is working with federal authorities and the American Hospital Association to avoid that.

He says one important step has been to cancel as many elective surgeries as possible.

