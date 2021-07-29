VIDEO: Ballinger police officer honored after dying of COVID-19 complications

BALLINGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The life of Ballinger police officer Donald Moore was honored Wednesday during a solemn service in Runnels County.



Fellow officers, community members, friends, and family gathered at the funeral home to show support.



“It’s kind of disbelief – why now, why him after all that we have been through and done through the height of the COVID, why now,” Ballinger Police Chief Ray Cornutt says.



Moore died of complications from COVID-19 in a San Angelo hospital last week.



He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Iraq in 2007 and 2008. Monday, Moore’s body will be interred at the Fort Sam Houston National Military Cemetery in San Antonio. He was 62-years-old.