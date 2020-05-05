Volunteer gets the tip of a lifetime

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A volunteer at a pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic got a life changing tip.

A volunteer at Depietro’s pharmacy, who wishes to remain anonymous, got the surprise of his life last week. He won 100,000 dollars from a lottery ticket he received as a tip for helping a customer at the pharmacy’s curbside pick up. Tom Depietro, owner of the pharmacy, spoke with Eyewitness News about how it happened.

“This particular customer gave one of the boys a five dollar scratch off ticket. He won five dollars on that scratch off ticket and cashed it in and on that ticket he won 100,000 dollars.”

Depietro says the volunteer actually was going to leave the first ticket he received for the second shift of volunteers – but then changed his mind and decided to cash it in for an other ticket.

“He just couldn’t believe it when he won. He was at home. He called the store to tell us when it happened. We all couldn’t believe it. It’s amazing.”

Depietro says the volunteer is ecstatic about winning and that he already has a plan for what he wants to do with the money.

“he’s a college student so the money is gonna be used for his college education. So he’s just very happy. Can’t believe it still and the staff we’re joking about it everyday.”

Depietro says this kind of positivity is needed in these difficult times.

“In such a time where all of the news is bad news, it was a great moment to have something that felt good.”

Latest Posts: