VP Pence tests negative for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump has joined a growing list of world leaders who have tested positive for coronavirus, and the diagnosis comes just over one month before the 2020 election.

The president confirmed early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for the virus. The president and first lady had begun a self-quarantine Thursday night after receiving word of a positive coronavirus test from senior aide Hope Hicks, who had traveled with Trump several times this week.