WATCH: City of Abilene addresses COVID-19 concerns full press conference

Coronavirus
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene hosted a press conference to addressing COVID-19 concerns. Mayor Anthony Williams, AISD, Wylie ISD, and health officials were present during this conference.

Abilene and Wylie Independent School Districts have announced that they will be closed indefinitely.

Public gatherings in Abilene are going to be limited to 50 people or less and more city offices are closing in response to COVID-19.

The United Way of Abilene is working to provide necessary services for families in the Key City during COVID-19 concerns.

You can watch the full press conference on the video posted above.

