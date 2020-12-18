WATCH: Healthcare workers receive first COVID-19 vaccines in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Healthcare workers at Hendrick Health System received the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Abilene.
Friday morning, the first of thousands of workers received their first of a two-part vaccination designed to create immunity against COVID-19.
The vaccinations arrived in Abilene via a temperature-controlled package Thursday afternoon and have been stored at a freezer designed to keep them at -70 degrees ever since.
After healthcare workers, other frontline employees such as funeral and nursing home workers will get the next doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
It’s still unknown when the vaccine will be available to the general public.
Watch the video above to see the Hendrick Health System workers get vaccinated!
Latest Posts:
- For years, the Pentagon sits on racial discrimination survey
- Demand is low for COVID-19 antibody drugs, but shortages loom
- Biden marks anniversary of deaths of wife, child with visit to burials
- One new COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 171 positive cases
- Water your Christmas trees, US agency warns