WATCH: Healthcare workers receive first COVID-19 vaccines in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Healthcare workers at Hendrick Health System received the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Abilene.

Friday morning, the first of thousands of workers received their first of a two-part vaccination designed to create immunity against COVID-19.

The vaccinations arrived in Abilene via a temperature-controlled package Thursday afternoon and have been stored at a freezer designed to keep them at -70 degrees ever since.

After healthcare workers, other frontline employees such as funeral and nursing home workers will get the next doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s still unknown when the vaccine will be available to the general public.

