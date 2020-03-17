‘We all just need to calm down’: Brown County judge quells community fears on coronavirus

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brown County Judge Dr. Paul Lilly addressed community fears on the coronavirus Tuesday, saying “we all just need to calm down”.

During a question and answer session with the media, Judge Lilly said that there are still no positive cases of coronavirus in the Brown County community.

Seven tests have been administered locally, and he says four have already come back negative.

Brown County officials, including representatives from the cities of Bangs, Early, and Brownwood, superintendents from area school districts, hospital officials, first responders, and members of the county health district, met Monday to discuss the current state of the coronavirus locally, deciding there is no need to issue an emergency declaration at this time.

Governor Greg Abbott made a statewide disaster declaration last week, allowing the Texas government to assist municipalities like Brown County with funding and much needed medical supplies.

These officials will be meeting each Monday for the foreseeable future as the coronavirus situation continues to evolve nationally.

Right now, most Brown County offices, including the courthouse and city halls, are remaining open to the public.

Many events booked with cities or the county, however, have been cancelled or postponed because they go against social distancing guidelines released by the Center for Disease Control.

Judge Lilly included a plea to the public during his media meeting, saying, “please, don’t frighten your neighbors, don’t hoard supplies from the grocery stores.”

He says he doesn’t want Brown County to have to open stores for special hours to allow the elderly and at-risk individuals shop.

Instead, he wants the community to be mindful of these individuals while shopping and out and about.

He also advised practicing good hygiene and staying indoors to lessen the risk of spreading the virus.

Latest Posts:



