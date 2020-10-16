Woman in 20s dies with COVID-19 in Taylor County, 61 new cases reported

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman in her 20s has died with COVID-19 in Taylor County, and 61 new cases are being reported.

Health department officials say the woman had pre-existing health conditions. No further information on her death was provided.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 61 new cases, 10 are from PCR tests and 51 are from antigen tests.

Twenty-three patients recovered, but 34 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3720 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

