Wylie High School cancels football for the next two weeks, including game against Cooper

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie High School has cancelled football for the next two weeks due to COVID-19, including an upcoming game against Cooper High School.

District officials notified parents and staff of the decision to cancel Thursday, saying, “after consulting with the Taylor County Health Department, a decision was made today to

cancel the next two weeks of football games due to positive COVID-19 tests within the

Wylie High School football program.”

No games will take place by the 9th grade, junior varsity, or varsity teams.

Cancelled games include this week’s games against Cooper High School and next week’s games against Palo Duro High School.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 20 cases of COVID-19 reported among students and staff at Wylie ISD, and most of these cases were reported within the past couple weeks.

Anyone who may have been in contact with and affected student or staff member will be notified by the Abilene Taylor County Health Department.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide updates as additional information is released.

Latest Posts: