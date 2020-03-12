Wylie ISD cancels all Thursday, Friday athletic events over coronavirus concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD has cancelled all athletic events Thursday and Friday due to concerns about the coronavirus.

District officials sent the following statement to parents Thursday morning:

Wylie ISD has made the decision to cancel all of our athletic competitions scheduled for Thursday and Friday due to the increased caution concerning the Coronavirus pandemic. We will reevaluate our Saturday competitions an will keep you informed.

Abilene ISD announced a similar decision Wednesday.

Both districts are still considering what to do about Saturday’s events.

As of Thursday morning, there were no positive cases of the coronavirus in Abilene, though Mayor Williams says three people have self-quarantined.

