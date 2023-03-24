CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A rabid cat bit several residents in Clyde this weekend.

Police say the cat bit residents in a neighborhood on Woodland Avenue in Clyde Sunday then died on Tuesday. These residents are now being treated for rabies.

After death, the cat was sent to a Texas Department of State Health Services lab for testing and a positive result returned for rabies March 24.

Clyde authorities are now asking residents to avoid all animals exhibiting strange behavior and that all contact between domesticated animals and wildlife is discouraged.

Animal control has been trapping feral cats in the area of the positive test to help contain the spread of the virus.

Residents in the Woodland neighborhood are asked to contact Terry Davis at (325)439-1847 if they had any contact with feral cats between March 8 and March 21.

No further information has been released.