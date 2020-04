Max Preston edged Dusty Baker in a sports reporter combine in honor of the draft Sunday.

Preston was able to make up for his 12-1 loss in the home run derby by defeating Baker in the 100-yard dash by 12 miliseconds.

Preston and Baker tied on target testing and route running.

I was the camera raises over the head that gave Preston the win, 4-2.

Baker said he went into the day questionable with a high ankle sprain.

In Week 7, The Sanitizer Series will feature ping pong.