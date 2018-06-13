Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Black History Month
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
National News
Health News
Coronavirus
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
Everything we know about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County
Salvation Army of Abilene seeks help amid COVID-19 pandemic, can’t accept new volunteers
Federal judge blocks Texas from temporarily closing abortion clinics as part of state’s coronavirus response
LIVE NOW: White House Coronavirus Task force Monday briefing
Video
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
Skywarn
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Basketball Madness
Rangers
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
D-BAT Abilene taking advanced precautions
Video
Top Stories
MLB veteran shares social distancing-safe baseball drills for young players
Preston rolls in NBA 2K, knotting up Sanitizer Series
Video
Cowboys sign Greg Zuerlein
Vin Scully provides wise words for all
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 30 de Marzo, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Presidente de México estrecha la mano de madre de “El Chapo”
Top Stories
LO ÚLTIMO: Cardenal cercano al papa da positivo en COVID-19
Reporte: sospechoso no identificado abre fuego contra un hogar del sur de Abilene mientras 4 hombres jugaban dentro
El Museo Grace ofrece recorridos virtuales y en automóvil
COVID-19 en Abilene: 11 casos positivos, 148 pruebas aún pendientes
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Why Buy Local
Online Church Services
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Black History Month
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Fitness
D-BAT Abilene taking advanced precautions
Video
Don't Miss
List: New operating, senior shopping hours at Abilene grocery stores
List: City of Abilene closures, cancellations
Video
How students can get free meals while Abilene, Wylie ISDs are closed
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss