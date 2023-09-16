ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – McMurry University has opened a new exhibit and artifact collection highlighting the legacy of Tejanos in Texas. The ‘A Tejano Son of Texas’ exhibit tells the story of Jose Policarpio ‘Polly’ Rodriguez, a prominent Texas rancher in the late 19th century.

The exhibit was created by one of the Tejano rancher’s descendants, Founder/President of Texas Tejano.com and historian Rudy Rodriguez. He wanted to share the history of families like his with a new generation, keeping the legacy of Tejano people alive. He shared why that historic ranch holds a special place in his heart.

“Growing up, I was inspired and moved by the old houses, the old implements, the wagons that were still on the property. And of course, just a lot of place that was still, I almost want to say unexplored, if you will, but provided us as little boys with wonderful places to believe that we’re still out in the 1800s,” Rodriguez shared.

The exhibit will be on display at McMurry University at the Amy Graves Ryan Fine Arts Gallery through October 15. It will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.