President Biden announced on Sunday that a four-year-old American Israeli citizen, Abigail Idan, was among the 13 hostages released on Sunday from Gaza.

“Two days ago, two days ago, one of our fellow Americans, a little girl named Abigail, turned four years old. She spent her birthday, that birthday… held hostage by Hamas. Today, she’s free and Jill and I, together with so many Americans, are praying for the fact that she is going to be alright. She’s free and she’s in Israel now,” Biden said in remarks on Sunday.

“What she endured is unthinkable. Abigail was among 13 hostages released today from Gaza under the brokered and sustained though intensive US diplomacy. She’s now safely in Israel. And we continue to press and expect for additional Americans will be released as well,” he added. ” And we will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones.”

