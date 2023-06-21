Attorney General Merrick Garland pushed back on claims that Hunter Biden’s plea agreement reflects a double standard of justice that favors Democrats and insisted he was not involved in the case involving the president’s son.

At a press conference in Sweden, Garland quickly shot down a question from a reporter asking about GOP claims that Hunter Biden was treated more leniently, especially compared to former President Trump, who was recently indicted on 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified documents.

“As I said from the moment of my appointment as attorney general, I would leave this matter in the hands of the United States attorney — who was appointed by the previous president and assigned to this matter by the previous administration — that he would be given full authority to decide the matter as he decided was appropriate, and that’s what he’s done,” Garland said.

He directed any further questions to the U.S. attorney in the case “to explain his decision.”

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts for failing to pay income taxes, in 2017 and 2018. He also agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program to avoid a third charge related to his alleged illegal possession of a firearm, which he is accused of obtaining while using crack cocaine.

Republicans have been divided in their reactions to the deal, with many sounding the alarm about what they describe as a two-tier system of justice, and others either avoiding commenting on the issue or distancing themselves from those who are attacking the Department of Justice.

“It continues to show the two-tier system in America,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters Tuesday, adding, “If you are the president’s leading political opponent, the DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. But if you are the president’s son, you get a sweetheart deal.”

Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) was asked about the GOP claim of a two-tier system of justice and said, “I don’t know what else they got on him, but I do think the American people have to be convinced that the justice system treats everybody equally under the law.”

“This was a — my understanding is at least — Trump-appointed U.S. attorney. So we’ll see where it goes from here,” he added.