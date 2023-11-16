Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) announced Thursday he will no longer run for reelection in 2024, dropping out of the race shortly after the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report detailing “substantial evidence” that the embattled Congressman “violated federal crimes.”

Santos, while revealing he will not seek another term in Congress, did not say he plans to resign in the wake of the Ethics panel’s report.

“I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed. I will however NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time,” Santos wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

DEVELOPING