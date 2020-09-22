Mike Wolf in Brady TX (2018)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The popular History Channel antique hunting show is currently looking for private collections of antique cars, bikes, décor, and any other interesting pieces of Americana to feature on their show and possibly buy.

In a press release put out last week the casting associates at CineFlix stated that the Picker duo of Mike Wolfe and Frank fritz would be headed through Texas this coming November. And they are looking for leads that will decide where they film.

If you have or know of someone that has a strange, interesting, or unique collection to be featured on the show you can contact the production company by phone at 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or by EMAIL at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com

AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

The release went on to state: