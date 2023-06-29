ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Fragile historical artifacts are in danger of being permanently damaged due to air conditioning issues at an Abilene museum.

12th Armored Division Museum Executive Director Mikayla Spivey arrived to work Wednesday morning to find that three of their air conditioning units had failed during the night. The antique displays and pieces were sitting in a balmy 83 degree heat and high humidity.

Antique War documents to be removed from the display floor

“The weapons, which are more wood and metal, I wasn’t too concerned about. I was more concerned with our textiles, our fabrics, our uniforms,” said Spivey.

One military jacket has already been claimed by the elements – so to speak. An authentic WWII jacket is now showing heavy signs of discoloration and mold from the high heat and humidity. Spivey says they are watching a few other artifacts for mold in hopes of stopping an outbreak.

“Now mold can be treated, but that sun damage and heat damage are permanent. There’s nothing we can do about that. So, that will just be a teaching artifact now to see the effects of improper care,” Spivey said.

Other items like their collections of love letters and correspondents between couples during the war could also be at risk. Though the item Spivey is most concerned about is the “Hell-kitten Jumpsuit” named for the 12th armored “Hellcats”. The Hell-kittens were the wives of division enlisted men. The jumpsuit is one-of-a-kind and hand made to be worn in support of the woman’s husband.

Spivey says they have been quoted $27,000 to fix just one of the three broken A/C units – a bill they can’t cover right now but a goal they can’t afford to miss.

“So you’re looking at 80-thousand to repair the three to keep these artifacts and this history alive,” said Spivey.

Until the funds can be raised, Spivey says they will be moving their more fragile items into back areas where they can be temperature controlled. Although she would like to get the A/C fixed as soon as possible to prevent any further damage or loss of historical items.

To support their mission, donations can be made through the 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum Website, or in person.