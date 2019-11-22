Christmas toy safety: respect age guidelines

(WPTV) The holiday season is upon us and you will likely be out shopping for toys for your family, friends and loved ones. There is a lot to consider when it comes to toys and safety with different ages.

Patrick Savoie, the owner of Toy Express in Coral Springs, Florida says first and foremost pay attention to small pieces. Think about sewn-on eyes on plush animals and bigger tires on trucks and cars.

“Soft blocks are good alternative to Lego blocks because Legos are very small pieces,” Savoie says.

Age labels on toys are important as well.

“We recommend parents always look at age appropriate,” says Savoie.

Savoie also says to pay special attention to bath toys. No squeakers allowed he said because water gets stuck in them and creates mold and mildew issues.

