Aerial fireworks banned in Taylor County for Christmas, New Year
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Aerial fireworks have been banned in Taylor County for Christmas and New Year.
Commissioners voted to approve the ban during a meeting Tuesday, citing dry weather conditions.
A ban prohibits all use of aerial fireworks, even on private property.
Most of the Big Country is currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, according to the Texas State Drought Monitor map, which was last updated December 5.
Anyone who wants to keep up with the latest drought conditions can just follow this link.
