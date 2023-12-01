ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Christmas decorations in Abilene’s storybook garden were stolen overnight ahead a big event featuring the Grinch.

Abilene’s Cultural Affairs Council says that the Storybook Garden on the 1000 block of N 6th Street was looking holly and jolly – ready for Friday night’s ‘Christmas in the Garden with Grinchy Claus & Friends’.

However, staff had put Santa hats and scarves on all the statues, as well as installed lights and other decorations Thursday night, but when a team member came to trim the hedges Friday morning, he noticed everything was gone.

More decorations are being installed today, and Cultural Affairs Staff say they aren’t concerned about the monetary loss, but are very sad that someone would do this to the community.

They say that this ‘Grinch’ is trying to ruin Christmas, but the festivities will still go on as scheduled.

Christmas in the Garden with Grinchy Claus & Friends will take place at the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and again from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The cost will be $15 for family, and participants are asked to register here.