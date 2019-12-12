Holiday 2019 shipping deadlines

(KRON) – Holiday season is in full swing and with that being said – have you mailed out your gifts to your loved ones yet?

With Christmas less than two weeks away, here are some important holiday shipping deadlines you should take note of to make sure your gifts arrive on time and under the tree:

USPS (for estimated delivery before Christmas Day, Dec. 25)

Dec. 14: USPS Ground

Dec. 18: Alaska to mainland First-ClassMail

First Class Mail (including greeting cards) & First Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces): Dec. 20

Priority Mail: Dec. 21

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23

FedEx (recommended last days to ship for delivery by Christmas Day)

FedEx SmartPost (certain exceptions apply): Monday, Dec. 9

FedEx Home Delivery: Monday, Dec. 16

FedEx Ground: Monday, Dec. 16

FedEx Express Saver: Thursday, Dec. 19

FedEx 2Day: Friday, Dec. 20

FedEx First Overnight: Monday, Dec. 23

FedEx Priority Overnight: Monday, Dec. 23

FedEx Standard Overnight: Monday, Dec. 23

FedEx SameDay City Direct: Wednesday, Dec. 25

FedEx SameDay City Priority: Wednesday, Dec. 25

FedEx SameDay: Wednesday, Dec. 25

UPS (recommended last days to ship for delivery by Christmas Day)

Amazon Shopping Deadlines

Amazon has announced the dates for Prime members and all customers to place orders for delivery by Dec. 25, but keep in mind that dates can vary by item and delivery speed.

Dec. 14: Last day to order and get free delivery on orders over $25, free for all customers

Dec. 18: Last day to order items eligible for standard shipping, free for Prime members

Dec. 22: Last day for free delivery on tens of millions of items for Prime members

Dec. 23: Last day for free one-day delivery on more than 10 million items for Prime members

Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35, order by 9:30 a.m. local time). Also free two-hour grocery delivery, reserved exclusively for Prime members in select cities.

