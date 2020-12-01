Holly Jolly Christmas Classic taking place Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Santa Claus will be coming to Stamford on Saturday, December 5th! The Stamford Chamber of Commerce will be holding their second Holly Jolly Christmas Classic in downtown Stamford, benefiting the children and families of Noah Project, as well as Goodfellows and Stamford Community fund.

The day will kick off with the Santa Chase 5k Run at 10 a.m. All ages are welcome to enter and participate. At 11 a.m., the car show will begin, along with food and shopping vendors.

At noon, Santa will join the festivities with a meet and greet and photo opportunities for kids and families.

At 1 p.m., a new event will kick off with the cornhole tournament happening just off the square, with prizes being awarded to the winners.

The Car Cruise and Poker Run will begin at 4:00 pm. All are welcome to watch the cruise from the square or along the car cruise route, which will take place down South Swenson.

Live music will wrap up the outdoor events at 5 p.m., with live music by Texas Country artist Brett Patterson, held on the north side of the square. The concert is also free for all who attend.

The night will be topped off with a classic Christmas movie at the Grand Theatre, with free attendance.

Those who would like to participate in the 5k run or car show can contact the Chamber for more information, or sign up on site, beginning at 9 am. Contact the Chamber at chamberdirector@stamfordtx.org or 325-773-2411 for more information on any of these events.

