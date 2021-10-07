LIST: Abilene area Halloween Events 2021

Editor’s Note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv – also include a link to more information if possible.

October 8

Halloween Movie in the Park (Hocus Pocus)

GV Daniels Recreation Center – 541 N 8th Street

7:00 p.m.

October 9

Halloween on Death Row (Shopping Event)

2471 S 7th Street

5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

October 15

Abilene Halloween Bash

6657 US Highway 80

9:45 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.

October 16

Boo at the Zoo

2070 Zoo Lane

3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m..

October 22

Haunted Abilene

Swenson House – 1726 Swenson Street

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

October 23

Boo at the Zoo

2070 Zoo Lane

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Haunted Abilene

Swenson House – 1726 Swenson Street

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

October 24



Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat

Wylie Baptist Church – 6097 Buffalo Gap Road

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



October 26

Mall-O-Ween

Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

October 29

VFW Trunk or Treat

VFW Post 6873 – 1049 Veterans Drive

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Costume Parent’s Night Out

Team Chip Martial Arts Center – 2218 S 14th St

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

October 30

Halloween at the Exchange

Dyess Exchange – 260 Commissary Road

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Boo at the Zoo

2070 Zoo Lane

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat FCC

5125 Antilley Road

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Team Chip Trunk or Treat

Team Chip Martial Arts Center – 2218 S 14th St

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Halloween in the Park

Abilene State Park, Tuscola, Texas

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Potosi Live Halloween Costume Party

Potosi Live – 897 FM 1750

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Boo Bash

Swenson House – 1726 Swenson Street

7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Halloween Concert! by Civic Orchestra of Abilene

Abilene Convention Center – 1100 N 6th Street

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Paramount Film Series: Get Out

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

7:30 p.m.

October 31



Paramount Film Series: Get Out

Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street

7:30 p.m.

