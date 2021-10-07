LIST: Abilene area Halloween Events 2021

Editor’s Note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv – also include a link to more information if possible.
October 8
Halloween Movie in the Park (Hocus Pocus)
GV Daniels Recreation Center – 541 N 8th Street
7:00 p.m.
October 9
Halloween on Death Row (Shopping Event)
2471 S 7th Street
5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
October 15
Abilene Halloween Bash
6657 US Highway 80
9:45 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.
October 16
Boo at the Zoo
2070 Zoo Lane
3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m..
October 22
Haunted Abilene
Swenson House – 1726 Swenson Street
6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
October 23
Boo at the Zoo
2070 Zoo Lane
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Haunted Abilene
Swenson House – 1726 Swenson Street
6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
October 24
Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat
Wylie Baptist Church – 6097 Buffalo Gap Road
5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
October 26
Mall-O-Ween
Mall of Abilene – 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
October 29
VFW Trunk or Treat
VFW Post 6873 – 1049 Veterans Drive
5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Costume Parent’s Night Out
Team Chip Martial Arts Center – 2218 S 14th St
6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
October 30
Halloween at the Exchange
Dyess Exchange – 260 Commissary Road
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Boo at the Zoo
2070 Zoo Lane
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Trunk or Treat FCC
5125 Antilley Road
4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Team Chip Trunk or Treat
Team Chip Martial Arts Center – 2218 S 14th St
5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Halloween in the Park
Abilene State Park, Tuscola, Texas
6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Potosi Live Halloween Costume Party
Potosi Live – 897 FM 1750
7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Boo Bash
Swenson House – 1726 Swenson Street
7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Halloween Concert! by Civic Orchestra of Abilene
Abilene Convention Center – 1100 N 6th Street
7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Paramount Film Series: Get Out
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street
7:30 p.m.
October 31
Paramount Film Series: Get Out
Paramount Theatre – 352 Cypress Street
7:30 p.m.