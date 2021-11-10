Military Members: Here’s where veterans can eat free on Veteran’s Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Veteran’s Day is tomorrow, and many restaurants are offering veterans and active duty service members discounts and even free meals to show their thanks.

Here’s a list of 18 restaurants courtesy of stripes.com, where service members can enjoy a free meal on November 11, by showing proof of service with a military ID.

Applebee’s is offering both active duty service members and veterans a free meal from a select menu. Check Applebee’s website for more details.

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer 10 free boneless wings and fries for all veterans and active duty service members for both dine-in and takeout orders. More details can be found on their website.

Cotton Patch Cafe is offering veterans and active duty service members a free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken entrée. Check Cotton Patch Cafe’s website for more details.

Chili’s will offer a free meal to veterans and active duty service members from a select menu. This offer is available for dine-in only. Check Chili’s website for more details.

Cracker Barrell is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, with purchase. This offer is valid for dine-in and online orders with promo code VETSDAY21. More details can be found on Cracker Barrell’s website.

Denny’s is offering veterans and service members a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. until noon for dine-in only. Make sure to check your local Denny’s beforehand to make sure they are participating.

Dickey’s BBQ Pit is offering veterans and active service members a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich in-store. Make sure to check with your local Dickey’s beforehand to make sure they are participating.

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving veterans and active service members one free doughnut while supplies last. Make sure to check your local Dunkin’ beforehand to make sure they are participating.

Hooters will offer all veterans and active duty service members a free meal from their Veteran’s Day Menu which includes five of the most popular entrées: Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger, and 10-Piece Boneless Wings. Make sure to check your local Hooters beforehand to make sure they are participating.

IHOP is offering veterans and active duty service members free red, white, and blue pancakes. Make sure to check your local IHOP beforehand to make sure they are participating.

Longhorn Steakhouse is offering veterans and active duty service members a free appetizer or dessert along with 10 percent off their entire meal. Make sure to check your local Longhorn Steakhouse beforehand to make sure they are participating.

Little Caesar’s will offer veterans and active duty service members a free lunch combo, which includes our slices of Little Caesar’s popular Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product. Make sure to check your local Little Caesar’s beforehand to make sure they are participating.

Olive Garden is offering veterans and active duty service members a free meal, which includes an entrée from their Veterans Day menu, plus unlimited soup or salad, and garlic breadsticks. Make sure to check your local Olive Garden beforehand to make sure they are participating.

Outback Steakhouses is giving veterans and active duty service members free Bloomin’ Onion or Coca-Cola product along with a 10 percent discount on meals. Make sure to check with your local Outback beforehand to make sure they are participating.

Red Robin will give veterans and active duty service members a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries anytime through Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go. More details can be found on Red Robin’s website.

Red Lobster is giving veterans and active service members a free appetizer or dessert for dine-in. More details can be found on Red Lobster’s website.

Texas Roadhouse will be handing out dinner vouchers from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. that can be redeemed through May 30, 2022. More information can be found on Texas Roadhouse’s Facebook.

Wendy’s is giving veterans and active service members a free breakfast combo. Make sure to check with your local Wendy’s beforehand to make sure they are participating.