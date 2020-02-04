Olive Garden’s breadstick bouquets are back for Valentine’s Day

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Could these garlicky, buttery breadsticks be the key to his or her heart?

If your special someone loves Olive Garden, we have the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for you.

The pasta chain is offering bouquets of its fresh breadsticks for Valentine’s Day again this year.

Special bouquet wrapping paper and Chocolate Mint Boxes will be included in Olive Garden’s special Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two. The meal costs $34.99 while supplies last.

The wrappers and Chocolate Mint Boxes are also available to download on Olive Garden’s website.

