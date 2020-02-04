TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Could these garlicky, buttery breadsticks be the key to his or her heart?
If your special someone loves Olive Garden, we have the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for you.
The pasta chain is offering bouquets of its fresh breadsticks for Valentine’s Day again this year.
Special bouquet wrapping paper and Chocolate Mint Boxes will be included in Olive Garden’s special Valentine’s Day ToGo Dinner for Two. The meal costs $34.99 while supplies last.
The wrappers and Chocolate Mint Boxes are also available to download on Olive Garden’s website.
Latest Posts:
- Army veteran, border patrol deputy among Trump’s guests for State of the Union
- Iowa Democratic Party officials to address delay in release of caucus results
- City of Abilene preps for potential winter weather
- Olive Garden’s breadstick bouquets are back for Valentine’s Day
- Getting back at an ex on V-Day? Name a bug after them and feed it to an animal at the zoo