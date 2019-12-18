Texas domestic violence shelter shares heartbreaking letter to Santa from 7-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last 36 years, the PNC Christmas Price Index has predicted the current cost for each of the gifts given in the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” This year, experts say your true love would have to dole out a whopping $38,993.59 to fulfill the list, and that’s only if they don’t repeat gifts. If they did, as in the song, they’d be spending $170,298.03 for all 364 gifts.

This special holiday index is similar to the U.S. Consumer Price Index, which measures the changing prices of goods and services like housing, food, and transportation which reflect the average American spending habits. While the goods and services in the Christmas Price Index are far more spirited, PNC says the price changes usually mirror those in the U.S. Consumer Price Index.