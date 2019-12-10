WATCH: Firefighters demonstrate how quickly a dry Christmas tree can catch fire

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (KETK/NBC) – As the holidays continue, one group of firefighters demonstrated how quickly a dry Christmas tree can catch on fire.

The message was intended to remind people that if they have a live tree, make sure you water it. It is especially important for people who have lights on their tree.

In the demonstration, it took just three minutes for the tree, packages under it, and a nearby couch to go up in flames.

They encourage people to water their trees and be cautious of what happens.

