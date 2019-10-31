What’s the most popular Halloween movie in every state?

(WIVB) — As you’ve been surfing through the channels on any given night this month, you have surely come across a few horror movies. We are approaching Halloween, after all.
Comparitech released a new survey listing every U.S. state’s favorite Halloween movie.
Utilizing iMDB’s list of top horror movies, Comparitech analyzed Google Trends data to come up with the list.
Keep in mind, horror-comedies like Shaun of the Dead were left out of consideration, so this list is purely made of films meant to frighten.
In New York, 1977’s Suspiria took the top spot.
A combination of classics and newer works made the list, with films like Silence of the Lambs winning in Alaska and 1968’s Night of the Living Dead being labeled as the winner for our neighbors in Pennsylvania.
For most states, remakes and sequels didn’t take the number one spot. The recent adaptation of Stephen King’s It and its sequel happened to be an exception though.
Some states’ top movies were reflective of their location. For instance, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974 version) won in Texas and The Conjuring took number one in Rhode Island.
New York’s movie happens to take place in Germany.
Want to see which movies were chosen across the rest of the country? Take a look at the list here.
Latest Posts:
- WATCH: Dancing priest steals the show at Florida high school’s pep rally
- Texas law requires retired police dogs be auctioned off. Proposition 10 would send them home with their handlers.
- Police: Texas mom bit daughter for not finding her shoes
- Family creates duck boat Halloween costume for boy with cerebral palsy
- ‘Big Game Bound’ Week 9: Missed opportunities at the deadline