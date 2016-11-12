Honor A Hero

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexually abusing women, girls
Top Stories
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony moved out of intensive care
Clothing, school supplies tax-free in Texas August 9-11
Family catches man on camera raping disabled woman at nursing home
As millennial parents demand sustainable toys, Lego is perfecting plant-based bricks
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
Abilene-Area High Schools
Big Country High Schools
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
Silver Star Nation
AP Sports
Top Stories
Alfred Morris back with the Cowboys
Top Stories
HOF Preview: Brandt finally joins Landry, Schramm in Canton
Tony Romo likes what he sees in the Cowboys
Jeremiah Chambers named Preseason All-American by STATS
Seahawks 1st-round pick L.J. Collier carted off w/ankle injury
Telemundo
Noticias
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 1 de Agosto, 2019
Top Stories
Hombre de Abilene acusado formalmente por abusar sexualmente de varios menores durante años
Top Stories
Hombre de Abilene acusado formalmente de un accidente fatal mientras consumía metanfetamina
Hombre de Abilene acusado formalmente de indecencia con un menor
Telemundo Abilínea – 31 de julio, 2019
El miércoles es el último día para reciclar plástico y vidrio en Abilene
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Back-to-school zone
Job Connection
Do My Job
Clear the Shelters
Tools For School
First Baptist Church
Daily Pledge
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Alzheimer’s Awareness
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Keep KTAB
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Honor A Hero
Local Gym Honoring Those Who Have Served
Looking Back 73 Years: A Woman Veteran’s Story
Female Veterans Honored