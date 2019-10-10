There are many individuals throughout our viewing area that do not have a jacket/coat to wear during the winter months. As you know, West Texas winters have a way of packing some mighty cold wind and brutal conditions. Help us provide a jacket or coat to someone who greatly needs it. We are helping … one jacket at a time! You can drop off new or gently used jackets/coats at any of the A-town Cleaner’s locations listed below or West Central Texas Council Of Governments. Thanks so much for helping out!!

Jackets for Joy will benefit the following non-profit organizations:

New Horizons

Noah Project

Christian Service Center

Day Nursery of Abilene

Communities in School

Mission Abilene

BCFS Health & Human Services

Drop off locations:

A-Town Cleaners

3180 S. Treadaway Blvd. | Abilene

289 N. Judge Ely | Abilene

4597 Southwest Drive | Abilene

West Central Texas Council Of Governments

3702 Loop 322 | Abilene