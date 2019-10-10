There are many individuals throughout our viewing area that do not have a jacket/coat to wear during the winter months. As you know, West Texas winters have a way of packing some mighty cold wind and brutal conditions. Help us provide a jacket or coat to someone who greatly needs it. We are helping … one jacket at a time! You can drop off new or gently used jackets/coats at any of the A-town Cleaner’s locations listed below or West Central Texas Council Of Governments. Thanks so much for helping out!!
Jackets for Joy will benefit the following non-profit organizations:
New Horizons
Noah Project
Christian Service Center
Day Nursery of Abilene
Communities in School
Mission Abilene
BCFS Health & Human Services
Drop off locations:
A-Town Cleaners
3180 S. Treadaway Blvd. | Abilene
4597 Southwest Drive | Abilene
West Central Texas Council Of Governments