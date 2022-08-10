What Makes Us Different?
We are proud to say we’ve been caring for our patients in the local community since 1998. Our pharmacy offers a personalized customer service experience you expect from a locally owned store. We strive to staff only the best pharmacists, technicians, and other team members to help manage your overall wellness. The team at James McCoy’s Drug Store helps manage your health by reviewing your medication record, dosages, and possible side effects or interactions. In addition, we dispense your medication, inform you of how to take your medication, accept most major insurance plans, and answer all questions related to your prescription and medical conditions.
Our Services
Our team does more than you fill your medications. At James McCoy’s Drug Store we provide services and products to our patients in a manner that maximizes our patient’s health and communitie’s welfare. We work together to take an active role in your healthcare by providing…
- Quick Prescription Services
- 24/7 Refill
- Customized Compounding
- Medication Synchronization
- City-Wide Delivery
- Many More!
Contact Us:
North : 839 N. Judge Ely Blvd, Abilene, TX 79601
South : 1725 Antilley Rd, Abilene, TX 79606
Midtown : 1417 S Willis, Abilene, TX 79605
Monday – Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Saturday – 9:00 AM – 12:00PM
Sunday: Closed
North : 325-677-2300
South : 325-676-8900
Midtown : 325-232-8866