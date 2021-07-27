Abilene gym hosts Olympic inspired summer camp



ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Gymnastics Sport Center is giving kids a golden opportunity this week to make their olympic dreams come true. This week the kids are able to compete in events similar to those they are seeing in Tokyo at the summer camp.

Program director of the camp, Justin Powers, says “We have a camp Monday through Thursday this week and it’s a great opportunity for beginner athletes, gymnasts who have never been in the gym before… if they want to come jump on the trampolines and play in the pits, it kind of gives them a taste

of gymnastics.”

Powers says the advanced kids at the camp practice harder skills that they might be seeing on TV and the Olympics.

“Hopefully it’s really inspiring to them to be able to see athletes competing out there in the Olympics, and it kind of gives them some inspiration to push themselves a little bit harder in the gym, and see athletes like Simone Biles and Suni Lee do so great there,” Powers said.

At the end of the camp on Thursday, the kids are able to perform all the routines that they learned.