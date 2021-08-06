Rapinoe to Trump: ‘You’re rooting for people to do bad?’

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) – Megan Rapinoe scored a pair of goals as the United States won the bronze medal in women’s soccer at the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-3 victory over Australia. While she was celebrating the win, former President Donald Trump was taking aim at the “woman with the purple hair.”

“If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold medal instead of the Bronze,” Trump said in a statement. “Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has.”

Trump went on to say the players should be replaced with “patriots” who would help them win.

“The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job,” Trump wrote at the end of the statement.

To say Rapinoe played “terribly” wouldn’t be accurate. She scored two of the team’s four goals in the bronze medal game, including a rare “Olímpico” kick. Rapinoe said she had seen the comments from the former president.

“It’s a real sad dig into an old bag,” Rapinoe told reporter Jack Doles. “I’m just like, ‘You’re rooting for people to do bad?’ Yikes.”

The bronze game was the best Rapinoe and the Americans had looked during the course of a rocky tournament that opened with an uncharacteristic 3-0 loss to Sweden.

“We didn’t have the tournament we wanted to,” Rapinoe said. “The performance we had in the last game, that’s who we want to be and that’s who we are.”

With the games now behind her, many are wondering if the 36-year-old’s future includes playing for U.S. Soccer.

“I was wondering how quick that question would come up,” Rapinoe said with a laugh when asked. “You guys are trying to put me out to pasture.”

She said she hadn’t really put too much thought into it — at least nothing she’d be willing to share.

“Of course, I’ll obviously think about it after the tournament,” she said. “We don’t really get the luxury of going one year at a time. We kind of have to think in these four-year blocks. So I haven’t even thought about that, just trying to prepare for this, prepare for the next game.”

Rapinoe is known for being much more than an athlete. She’s used her powerful voice to bring about change, specifically related to women’s rights issues and equal pay.

“I think it’s important for everybody to do whatever they can to make the world a better place,” she said. “We obviously have huge platforms. We get to be at the Olympics.”

Rapinoe said it would be a wasted opportunity not to use the opportunity to improve society.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.