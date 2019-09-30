Now Hiring RN’s or LVN’s

Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
US Politics
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Live Event Stream
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
President’s windmill hatred is a worry for booming industry
Top Stories
Migrant population bears scars of healthcare shortcomings in home countries
Gov. Abbott appoints Albany man to Podiatric Medical Examiners Advisory Board
Feet from the finish line: Andover man dies after being struck by lightning
Target hosting free ‘Paw Patrol’-themed trick-or-treat event for kids
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Playbook
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week
Ford Impact Player Of The Week
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Rangers celebrate last day in Globe Life Park
Top Stories
Dr. Pepper Play of the Week: Week 5
Game Balls: Week 5
War Hawks slip in second half at Belhaven
ACHS rolls in 72-0 win over Oilers
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Hombre de Abilene acusado de guardar disco duro de pornografía infantil en negocio del lado norte
Top Stories
El legendario cantante mexicano José José muere de cáncer
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 27 de Septiembre, 2019
Telemundo Abilínea – 26 de Septiembre, 2019
Telemundo Abilínea – 25 de Septiembre, 2019
Hombre de Abilene arrestado por agresión sexual en 2012
KTAB 4U
Community
Event Calendar
Job Connection
Do My Job
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Connecting Caring Communities
Protecting Against Predators
Hispanic Heritage Month
Alzheimer’s Awareness
Balloon Fiesta
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Now Hiring RN’s or LVN’s
Job Connections
Posted:
Sep 30, 2019 / 02:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2019 / 02:30 PM CDT