ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s unemployment rate is up slightly from last month as Texas continues to add jobs.

Recent data from the Texas Workforce Commission shows Abilene has a Civilian Labor Force of 79,100 people, and currently 76,600 are employed and 2,500 are employed, meaning the unemployment rate for May was 3.2, which is up from 3.0 in March.

May of 2021, however, had a slightly higher unemployment rate of 3.5.

The current unemployment rate for Abilene is on par with other areas cities of the same size. Lubbock, San Angelo, and Wichita Falls all also recorded a rate climb of 0.2. Midland saw a smaller climb of 0.1 and Odessa held steady with no growth or decline in their unemployment rate.

Texas added 74,200 jobs last month, marking the 7th month in a row of job growth.

The biggest growth was in Leisure and Hospitality with 27,600 added, followed by Professional and Business Services with 15,300 jobs added. The Trade, Transportation, and Utilities industry grew by 11,700 jobs.

Unemployment rates included in this article do not account for seasonal adjustments.