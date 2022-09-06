ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Great Lakes Cheese is opening a plant in Abilene soon, and they’re hosting 6 job fairs just this month to fill more than 200 positions with an average salary of $60,000.

Great Lakes Cheese plans to have their Abilene factory off Hwy 36 up and running by November.

Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams says they plan on hiring 210 positions to get their initial operation underway, and by the time they’ve been here 5 years, they will have employed more than 500 people.

The starting salary, according to Mayor Williams, will be around $20 an hour or $40,000 per year, with an average salary across all jobs of $60,000.

In order to get these positions filled, Great Lakes Cheese is holding 6 hiring events in Abilene during September. There will also be more events in October.

September events will take place at the following locations:

September 8 – Rose Park from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– Rose Park from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. September 9 – Rose Park from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– Rose Park from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. September 20 – Abilene Convention Center from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Abilene Convention Center from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. September 21 – Abilene Convention Center from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Abilene Convention Center from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. September 27- Taylor County Expo Center Display Building from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Taylor County Expo Center Display Building from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. September 28 – Taylor County Expo Center Display Building from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

City officials like Mayor Williams believe the Great Lakes Cheese Factory will be one of the largest economic projects in Abilene history, with an estimated economic impact of $3.48 billion.

Construction began in May 2021.