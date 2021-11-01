Logan’s Roadhouse Abilene looking to hire 85+ employees

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 27, 2021, file photo, a help-wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill. The gulf between record job openings and a lack of people taking those jobs is forcing Wall Street to reassess the pace of the economic recovery. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Logan’s Roadhouse in Abilene is looking to hire more than 85 employees before their grand re-opening.

Host, server, and Heart of House positions will be open for both new applicants and former employees.

Just apply online at jobs.logansroadhouse.com and select Abilene, Texas on the dropdown menu.

A press release specifies, “applicants must be 18 years or older to serve alcohol. Previous experience, alcohol certification and Serve Safe training are preferred but not required.”

Abilene’s Logan’s Roadhouse will reopen in its original location at 3126 S. Clack Street just in time for the holidays.

An exact reopening date has not been disclosed.