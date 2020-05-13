Twitter to allow some employees to work from home forever

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Nearly two months after stay-at-home orders were enacted across the Bay Area amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Twitter is allowing some of its employees to make it a permanent move.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey emailed employees Tuesday telling them that they’d be allowed to work from home permanently, even after local shelter-in-place orders are lifted, BuzzFeed News reports.
Jennifer Christie, Twitter’s head of HR, wrote on the company’s blog:
We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere. The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen. If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return.
Twitter employees whose jobs require physical presence will still be required in house.
Twitter had been one of the first Silicon Valley tech companies allowing its workers to work from home, alongside Facebook, Google, Amazon, and others.
In his email to BuzzFeed News, Dorsey said it’s unlikely Twitter would open its offices before September, and that business travel would be canceled until then with a few exceptions.
Earlier Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed thanked Dorsey on Twitter for a multi-million dollar donation to the GIVE2SF Response and Recovery Fund.
Most recently, Facebook and Google announced its employees will be working from home for the rest of the year amid the pandemic.
