Workforce Solutions hosting virtual job fair Tuesday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Employers from across the Big Country and beyond will be screening applicants during a virtual job fair for the Abilene area Tuesday.

Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas is hosting the virtual job fair April 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“The Spring 2021 regional virtual job fair will connect multiple employers to West Central Texans looking for jobs in one online space,” organizers explain.

Prior to the job fair, employers will need to register online here and job seekers will need to register online here. This event is free for anyone who wants to participate.

Prospective applicants also need to upload their resumes at www.workintexas.com before the job fair begins, or they will not be allowed to attend.

This job fair is happening less than one week after KTAB and KRBC reported that local businesses are having a hard time hiring employees.

At the time of that report, there were around 1,000 open jobs posted on the Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas website.