Keep My Station

AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV is threatening to take KRBC-TV off your channel lineup as of 8 p.m. CT local time, Friday, November 15th. If this happens, it’s AT&T, and we want you to know why.

We share your frustration. You have endured AT&T’s interruptions in the past, and so have we. KRBC-TV is working diligently to prevent an interruption. Thus far, AT&T has refused our fair offer, preferring to put your programming in jeopardy.

You pay AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV to see KRBC-TV, and you should not have to endure an interruption. Below are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s), with answers, that can clarify this potential loss of KRBC-TV and the steps being taken to keep our programming coming uninterrupted into your homes.

FAQ’s

What’s going on?

1. KRBC-TV and AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV must renew the contract that allows the cable company to send our programming to you. KRBC-TV has presented our proposal for fair value compensation, based on the value our programming brings you here in Abilene/Sweetwater, but AT&T has failed to negotiate in a positive fashion. As a result, the contract may expire on 11/15, and KRBC-TV will not be carried on AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV until a new contract is in place.

2. What about the network programming KRBC-TV carries?

That too. Sports, primetime, morning shows, as well as our local news. All our programming will be taken away from you.

3. What can I do?

We value your loyalty as a KRBC-TV viewer, and we feel it’s important to make you aware of this situation. More important, you pay to receive our programming, and it should not be denied to you. Call AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV at 800-288-2020, remind them that you have options, and demand that they keep (station) uninterrupted in your cable package.

4. Do I have any options?

You can receive KRBC-TV using a good quality digital antenna and not lose a moment of our shows. You can also explore offers from other providers, and you might find a much better deal – WITHOUT the frequent threats of interruptions you have faced as a AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV customer.