KRBC Friday Evening Forecast: Seasonal temps and calmer winds settle in for the first weekend of March

Similar to today, this weekend will have more mild afternoon temperatures just without the 40 mph gusts that we saw throughout the day.

Tonight: Winds are expected to calm down to the 5 to 15 mph range. Low temps, depending on cloud cover and just how calm the winds get, are expected drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies are expected to stay partly to mostly cloudy all night.

Saturday: Take today, copy it and drop the winds down and that’s what we’ve got again! High temps will climb to around 60 degrees in the afternoon hours. Winds will remain at less than 15 mph all day allowing for a much more pleasant outdoor experience than Friday was.

Sunday: Slowly warming, high temperatures are expected to reach into the low to mid 60s. Winds will pick up slightly from Saturday to around 10 to 20 mph and skies will clear up to mostly sunny all day.

Future Weather Discussion: While we’re still mostly talking about a quiet and calm forecast for the next 5 to 6 days, I have eyes on a potential cold front by late next week that could bring in some rain chances and more cool temperatures for next weekend.