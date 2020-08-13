KRBC Thursday Evening Forecast: Extreme temps are continuing into the weekend

Extreme temperatures are sticking around at least for a couple more days before we introduce some more cloud cover, rain chances and slightly cooler weather in general.

Tonight: Low temps tonight are going to bottom out in the mid to upper 70s and even lower 80s for some of the Big Country. Winds will remain fairly breezy at around 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Closing out the week we have some of the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year ahead. High temps will reach as high as 105° to 110° at times in the hottest parts of the afternoon. Winds will continue to stay breezy at around 15 to 25 mph.

Future Weather Discussion: The high pressure ridge that’s been responsible for these scorching hot temperatures we’ve been seeing will begin to weaken over the weekend and heading into next week. Rain chances will return at times this weekend, dotting the skies with some showers and storms through Monday. Temperatures will return back down to the low to mid 90s by middle of next week!