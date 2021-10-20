A warm outlook for the rest of October

Unfortunately, I don’t think we’re going to copy how October of 2020 went. We saw 100° on October 11th of 2020 and then a few weeks later saw a very early snowstorm of almost 1″ across the Big Country on the 27th of October 2020. As we get closer to the Trick-or-Treating holiday we’ll maintain a warmer than average pattern for generally the next week and a half or so with drier patterns also hanging around as well.

Tonight: Mild and humid, low temps will get down to around 60 degrees again with calm winds. This could lead to some areas of patchy fog in the morning as well as a few stray sprinkles/showers for some. An overnight cold front will pass on through but won’t do much other than shift the calm winds to the north instead of the south.

Thursday: Beautiful and warm! High temps are staying in the low to mid 80s. Winds stay calm with skies clearing throughout the morning hours. Mugginess will remain about the same as dewpoints stay in the 60s all day.